Sage creates chatbot for Invictus Games

Sage has created a chatbot for this year’s Invictus Games Sydney 2018, to help and engage the event’s supporters and competitors.

The chatbot, called ‘Cobber’ after the games mascot, and was created with the help of Kriti Sharma, VP of Artificial Intelligence at Sage, to help make the event easier for supporters and competitors to engage with and enjoy the Games.

Cobber will engage the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 community digitally, 24/7 during the event, and can assist with FAQs, event times and ticketing, all with the addition of some quirky humour.

Sage is a Premier Partner of Invictus Games Sydney 2018, which take place from 20-27 October. The company has also provided financial support and intellectual capital to help develop the chatbot.

Kriti Sharma, VP of Artificial Intelligence at Sage, said: