Fundraising Regulator opens consultation on Code of Fundraising Practice

The Fundraising Regulator has today (10 September) opened a 10-week consultation on the accessibility of the Code of Fundraising Practice.

The consultation focuses on the style, presentation, clarity and accessibility of the Code with respondents asked to feedback on a new draft of the Code by Friday 16 November. The new draft includes:

A new table of contents and a simpler ordering of the Code’s content

A “plain English” review of the language used in the Code

A new Code introduction

A glossary of key terms used within the Code

A table of those rules proposed for deletion or amendment

The face-to-face fundraising rulebooks being incorporated into the “collections” section of the Code

A summary of responses will be published on the consultation web pages together with the Fundraising Regulator’s final decisions regarding changes to the Code. During this period, the Fundraising Regulator will be participating in over 20 events across the UK where they will encourage the sector to give their feedback.

Suzanne McCarthy, Chair of the Fundraising Regulator’s Standards Committee, said: