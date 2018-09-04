Nominations open for BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero Award

The BBC is asking people to nominate volunteers for its Get Inspired Unsung Hero Award 2018.

Now in its 16th year, Unsung Hero 2018 is looking for volunteers from across the UK who are inspiring people of all ages to get active.

This year, as well as celebrating volunteers who have been encouraging people to become more active for years, the BBC is particularly interested in hearing about young inspiring Unsung Heroes.

Entries are via an online form, which can also be downloaded and emailed, or through an audio or video nomination, uploaded via the BBC’s online tool. Full information is available on the BBC’s Get Inspired webpage.

The deadline for entries is midnight on 21 October. A shortlist will then be drawn up and 15 regional winners chosen. These will go forward for the national award, to be chosen by panel of media and sporting professionals.

Last year’s award was won by Hinkley volunteer Denise Shannon, who runs a variety of clubs including walking, running, and general fitness clubs.