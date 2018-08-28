Premier League charity AITC & GivePenny launch connected giving campaign

Premier League charity Albion in the Community (AITC) has launched a campaign with GivePenny to raise £100,000.

AITC is aiming to raise the £100,000 by asking people to fundraise for its work by getting active over the course of the Seagulls (Brighton & Hove Albion F.C) 2018/19 season.

Digital fundraising platform GivePenny links into numerous sports, activity and gaming apps and enables individuals and organisations to create events, challenges and games to raise funds for charity. The Get Active For AITC campaign encourages people to sign up for one of the charity’s challenge events, which include its annual European cycle challenge, festive Seagulls Santa Dash, one-day bike ride and marathon, half marathon and 10k.

This year AITC has also designed a number of virtual challenges. These include the Tour de Prem, a cycle challenge equivalent to visiting every Premier League stadium. There will also be shorter challenges launched throughout the season which people can join in by walking, running, swimming or cycling.

Everyone taking part in one of the Get Active For AITC events will be asked to log their progress throughout the season on the charity’s campaign page with all campaigns connected to running, cycling, and walking apps such as Strava and Fitbit. As well as the £100,000 total fundraising target, AITC is also challenging supporters to clock up a combined 10,000 miles.

One of AITC’s strategic goals is to encourage people of all ages to become more active. Its work includes free football sessions in areas of deprivation, attended by more than 2,000 young people a year, as well as football sessions for people with a disability.

Matt Dorn, AITC Chief Executive Officer, said:

“Setting ourselves a target of £100,000 in 12 months is ambitious but we are confident it is a total we can achieve with the usual fantastic support we receive. “The money will help fund our local work and if we can encourage people to become more active and healthier at the same time, it really is a win-win situation.”

Details of each Get Active For AITC event or challenge will appear on the website with details also on the GivePenny site, and across AITC’s social media channels.