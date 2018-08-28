New Central South Regional Group for IoF

A new IoF Regional Group covering Guildford, Portsmouth, Southampton, Bournemouth, Swindon and Salisbury is launching, with its first meeting on 27 September.

The Central South group will officially launch at the event at the Guildhall Courtyard in Winchester on Thursday 27 September, which will take place between 6pm and 8pm.

There will be an opportunity to meet local committee members, to network, to hear more about the group’s plans and give views to help it develop its programme of events and training, and to meet IoF Chief Executive Peter Lewis.

Tickets are free and can be booked via the Institute of Fundraising site. The group is also on Twitter at @IoFCentralSouth.