Institute of Fundraising now a Chartered body

The Institute of Fundraising is now a Chartered body after its Royal Charter was formally sealed and approved.

The Institute of Fundraising started operating as a Chartered body from 1 April, and will change its name, identity and website in the coming months.

Almost 37 years to the day that the Institute was first formed we received our Royal Charter. That means that from tomorrow our members will become members of the Chartered Institute of Fundraising #IoFCharteredJourney 1/3 pic.twitter.com/NgpLiIqT0d — Institute of Fundraising (@IoFtweets) March 31, 2020

The IoF formally applied for Chartered status last year, after working towards becoming a Chartered Institute for some years. The Queen approved an Order granting the Royal Charter on 14 February 2020, and the Royal Charter took legal effect when the Royal seal was attached to the formal charter in Parliament last week.

Chartered status will raise the profile and status of fundraising, helping to promote and provide public recognition of fundraising as a profession with high standards of practice at its heart and which delivers public benefit.

In a message to members, Peter Lewis, its Chief Executive said: