Lidl Ireland pop-up bakery and café to benefit youth mental health charity

Lidl Ireland is launching a pop-up bakery and cafe with all proceeds going to youth mental health charity Jigsaw.

The Bakery will be in a converted shipping container, and will also offer activities including a Sing Along Social, an acoustic evening with Hermitage Green, and Laughter Yoga in the evenings.

You asked for it, here it is… we're launching a standalone bakery where ALL proceeds go towards @JigsawYMH, the Youth Mental Health Charity! 🥐#OneGoodAdult pic.twitter.com/WNpWH6mBja — Lidl Ireland (@lidl_ireland) August 14, 2018

It launches today, 21 August, starting in Dublin, before moving to Limerick and Cork, and aims to give people a welcoming environment to share advice and experiences on mental health issues over coffee.

Lidl Ireland recently announced the launch of a three year partnership with Jigsaw, which saw it pledge to donate €1 million to the charity over the three years. The partnership also aims to raise awareness of Jigsaw’s #OneGoodAdult campaign, which encourages young people to confide in one adult in their life, be it a parent, sibling or teacher, to gain support and advice.

All proceeds from The Bakery will go to support the campaign and throughout the four week campaign, 1c of every bakery item purchased in Lidl Ireland’s 156 stores nationwide will also be donated to Jigsaw.

The Bakery schedule:

Rathmines, Dublin: 21-23 August

Dún Laoghaire: 24-26 August

Limerick: 30 August-3 September

Cork: 6-9 September

The Bakery ambassador Maria Walsh, said: