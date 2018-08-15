Nine year old creates global pin badge challenge to raise funds for FACT

A nine-year-old girl is attempting to put North East cancer charity FACT on the world map with a pin badge challenge to celebrate its 10th birthday.

Martha Arnold, whose mother is a community engagement assistant at FACT, came up with ‘Martha’s Pin Badge Challenge’ earlier this year when she was looking for ways to help raise awareness and funds for the charity.

The Challenge asks people buy a £2 pin badge to wear, and also to buy another to send to someone they know further afield. So far, her efforts have seen the charity’s limited edition pin badges reach Australia, Turkey, Russia, Italy, America and France.

She said:

“I came up with the idea of the pin badge challenge when I was travelling to The Lakes with my family over Easter, and I wanted to do something different to cake bakes and name the bear. “As its FACT’s 10th birthday this year, I wanted to do something special to mark the anniversary, so while travelling back home in the car after our trip I came up with the idea of not only selling FACT pin badges, but trying to spread them as far across the world as I could.”

Martha also made a JustGiving page and is updating her progress on FACT’s Facebook page. As well as seeing how far she can get the pin badges globally, Martha has also challenged herself to get the badges in as many different countries as she can.

Main image: FACT’s pin badges reach the Grand Canyon