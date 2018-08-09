Appointment news: who’s moving

As well as Scope CEO Mark Atkinson leaving for pastures new, Relate also has a new CEO, while Lloyds Bank Foundation has announced its first Director of Development, and Agenda has a new Chair.

Mark Atkinson to leave Scope for Action for Hearing

Chief Executive of Scope Mark Atkinson has announced that he is leaving the charity to take up the same role at Action for Hearing later this year. Atkinson joined Scope in October 2013 as Director of External Affairs responsible for Communications, Marketing, Public Affairs, Policy and Research. He was subsequently appointed Chief Executive in June 2015. Prior to joining Scope, he worked at Citizens Advice, Youth Sport Trust and Ambitious about Autism. He also spent three years working for the Local Government Association in both Westminster and Brussels and before that spent two years as National Vice President of the National Union of Students.

Aidan Jones appointed Chief Executive at Relate

Relate has appointed Aidan Jones OBE as its new Chief Executive. Previously Executive Director of WorldSkills Abu Dhabi 2017 and prior to that, Chief Operating Officer at the World Scout Bureau, Jones will take up the role on 3 September. His appointment comes after Chris Sherwood left the charity in July, after three years as Chief Executive, to take on a new role as CEO at the RSPCA.

Fiona Mactaggart joins Agenda as new Chair

Women’s rights campaigner and former politician Fiona Mactaggart has been appointed the new Chair of Agenda, the alliance for women and girls at risk. Mactaggart was MP for Slough and is a former Home Office Minister and Shadow Minister for Women and Equalities.

Lloyds Bank Foundation appoints first Director of Development

Lloyds Bank Foundation has appointed Jill Baker as its first Director of Development. The new role brings together for the first time all aspects of the Foundation’s work across England and Wales to help strengthen small and medium-sized charities and the contribution they make. As Director of Development Baker will play a pivotal role in developing the Foundation’s work in this area. In doing so she will also take overall responsibility for the Foundation’s existing development programmes including Charity Mentoring and the ‘Enhance’ grants plus support programme.