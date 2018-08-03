Macmillan tops YouGov’s CharityIndex for second year

Macmillan Cancer Support has topped YouGov’s annual CharityIndex rankings for the second year running, with Cancer Research UK staying in second place.

The YouGov CharityIndex has tracked 32 charities continuously over the past four years, measuring overall brand health. The Index score takes into account perceptions of a charity’s quality, value, impression, satisfaction, reputation and whether consumers would recommend the brand to others. The latest results are taken from July 2017 to 30 June 2018.

Overall, Macmillan, Cancer Research UK and British Heart Foundation hold the lead, while RNLI takes fourth place, with Guide Dogs coming fifth.

In terms of uplift, RSPCA saw the greatest increase in its Index score, with a change in score of +2.2. Dogs Trust moved up six points from last year, from eighth to second with an uplift in Index of +1.6, followed by Prostate Cancer UK in third (+1.5). Guide Dogs (+1.4) and Battersea Dogs & Cats Home (+1.4) round off the top 5 improvers.