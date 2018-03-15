Monitor shows 30% uplift in Irish fundraising

Fundraising income increased by 30% in the third quarter of 2017 compared to the same period the year before, according to the latest 2into3 Quarterly Fundraising Monitor.

The year-on-year increase was mainly down to an increase in major gifts and emergency direct marketing appeals. However, the data from consultancy 2into3 showed that not all sectors posted an improvement in fundraising partly because of seasonal trends in activity.

Based on the four sections in the survey the results showed:

· Social Services experienced an increase of 26%

· Health experienced a 13% decrease year-on-year

· International experienced a fundraising income increased by 17%

· Arts, Culture, Media fundraising fell by 15%

The monitor is a subscription-based service provided by 2into3 and provides benchmarking data which allows charities to compare their fundraising experience with that of your peers both within and across sub-sector.

The information on donor retention and attrition allows an in-depth analysis of regular/committed giving and direct marketing appeals. The metrics will benchmark all techniques biannually, distinguishing between cold and warm, and will then look at the annual conversion rate and life-time value.

The annual subscription rate for the service varies from €100 to €1500 depending on the turnover of the charity.