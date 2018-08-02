CareTech Foundation announces three-year partnership with Care Workers Charity

The CareTech Foundation has announced a three-year, strategic partnership with The Care Workers Charity (CWC), which will see the Foundation support two CWC projects aimed at assisting UK care workers.

The £120,000 partnership launched on 31 July and will support 360 care workers and their families with grants of up to £500, helping them when they are in financial hardship, as well as supporting in the relaunch of The Care Workers Charity‘s Champions programme.

CWC Champions represent a network of volunteers across the UK who work to raise awareness of CWC, signpost colleagues in need of its services, and fundraise for it. The Foundation will work alongside provider of social care services CareTech to provide volunteers for the champions programme, raising awareness of the charity, which will also provide support to CareTech’s local community of care workers. Together, the CareTech Foundation and CWC aim to see the number of Champions increase by 50% by the end of 2018.

Jonathan Freeman, CEO of CareTech Foundation, said:

“We look forward to embarking on this journey with the Care Workers Charity. We are excited to bring much needed support, both financially and more broadly, to such an important group in our communities.”

Alex Ramamurthy, CEO of the Care Workers Charity, said:

“We are incredibly grateful for CareTech Foundation’s support. This three-year partnership will allow CWC to demonstrably increase our impact through the Champions programme, something which is in dire need of a re-launch. We will also be able to provide hardship grants to up to 360 more care workers across the UK who find themselves in a crisis over the three years. That’s more than double the total awards made in 2017.”

Since its launch in 2017 by Caretech plc, the Caretech Foundation has so far established financial partnerships with Barnardo’s, the British Asian Trust and Skills for Care. In June 2018, the Foundation announced the first appointments to its Advisory Council, with Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson DBE, Dr Rosena Allin-Khan MP and Saeed Atcha tasked with assisting in identifying worthy recipients of funding and championing the projects it supports.