HAVAS Just seeks loneliness charities for its pro bono campaign

Health communications agency HAVA Just:: is looking for UK charities that combat loneliness and social isolation in the UK to benefit from its annual pro bono campaign, A Just:: Cause.

On offer is £50,000 of free communications support to help the successful charities achieve their goals.

HAVAS Just:: has previously worked with Beating Bowel Cancer, Family Planning Association, Food for Life and Central YMCA amongst others.

Its work on the Beat It Now! campaign with Meningitis Now was highly commended at the 2015 Communiqué awards, in the Excellence in Communications – Payers/Policy Makers category. It was also shortlisted at the Business Charity Awards and PR Week.

The agency has already approached 13 charities but is inviting applications from other eligible charities.

Cat Barnett, Director at Havas Just:: said: “We are passionate about collaborating with the charity sector. This year we are working with charities tackling loneliness and social isolation. After reading the Jo Cox Loneliness: start a conversation report, we wanted to be part of the solution and make a contribution. This issue, which affects physical and mental health, touches so many people, regardless of age, gender or social circumstance.”

Indeed, it has been estimated that over nine million people in the UK are either always or often lonely, and that loneliness is as harmful as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

Deadline to apply

The deadline to apply for the 2018 A Just:: Cause programme is 12 May 2018. It is open to all UK charities tackling loneliness and social isolation.

HAVAS Just:: will then announce the chosen charity in June and host a planning meeting to map out the scope of support required.

