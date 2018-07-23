Contactless giving donations beat cash results at charity event

An event held by Shakespeare Schools Foundation took five times more in contactless giving donations than through cash, it has announced.
The Shakespeare Schools Foundation (SSF) introduced a tap+DONATE™ box to its first ever stand-up comedy night in June 2018, providing its audience of almost 400 people with an extra way to support the charity alongside cash donations. SSF also used the unit as part of the night, with the event’s host coining it “The Tapper” and encouraging audience members to hand it around the auditorium tapping it and passing it to the person next to them.
Georgie Brehaut, Events Manager Shakespeare for Schools said:
“National Funding Scheme got us their tap+DONATE™ box within 5 days. From point of enquiry through to delivery they went above and beyond to ensure SSF would raise the crucial funds it needs to make our work happen. We had a sell-out audience of 370 people and raised £103 from cash donations but £515 from contactless giving and a 27% increase in donors over cash alone.”
“Not only did tap+DONATE™ allow us to reach donors that cash cannot reach but with less cash to handle we had fewer security concerns.”
