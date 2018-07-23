Contactless giving donations beat cash results at charity event

An event held by Shakespeare Schools Foundation took five times more in contactless giving donations than through cash, it has announced.

The Shakespeare Schools Foundation (SSF) introduced a tap+DONATE™ box to its first ever stand-up comedy night in June 2018, providing its audience of almost 400 people with an extra way to support the charity alongside cash donations. SSF also used the unit as part of the night, with the event’s host coining it “The Tapper” and encouraging audience members to hand it around the auditorium tapping it and passing it to the person next to them.

Georgie Brehaut, Events Manager Shakespeare for Schools said: