Sandara Kelso-Robb to lead basis.point

Basis.point, the fundraising and fund distribution arm of the Irish Funds Industry Association in Ireland, has appointed Sandara Kelso-Robb to the newly created post of Executive Director.

Kelso-Robb has over 30 years experience within the voluntary sector across Ireland and the UK, working at senior levels in governance, fundraising and grant-making expertise.

She previously worked with Giving NI and the Halifax Foundation in Northern Ireland. She also established Ireland’s first Giving Circle and the dissertation for her MSc in Executive Leadership focused on the infrastructure required to grow philanthropy.

She was awarded an MBE in 2016 for her work in the voluntary sector and her volunteering endeavours.

Basis.point was set up in 2013 to support educational programmes in Ireland. The Association includes many of the leading investment funds based in Ireland. The role of Executive Director was created to drive the development of basis.point, ensuring that more disadvantaged children and young people will benefit from a range of educational programmes.

Kelso-Robb said: “The basis.point movement has already harnessed huge support and it will be a privilege to lead such a unique organisation.”