Star-studded NHS celebration song to benefit NHS Charities Together

A doctor and NHS communications manager who led the campaign to get the NHS to Christmas Number One in 2015 and beat Justin Bieber to do so, have launched another single to celebrate the NHS’s 70th birthday.

Dr Katie Rogerson and Joe Blunden released the single, a rendition of the Beatles classic With A Little Help From My Friends, on 6 July featuring an all-star cast including Seal, Beverley Knight, Guy Garvey and UB40, along with the NHS Choir of doctors and nurses that got to top spot in 2015.

In addition, they attracted producer Timbaland, who has worked with Grammy nominated Brit Jon Cohen, as well as the support of Sir Paul McCartney. The 4 July also saw their story told in an ITV documentary, showing their journey to create the single, and a nationwide singalong of the song.

Rogerson said:

“Joe and I wanted to think of a way to include everyone who is touched by the NHS in a huge celebration. What better way than a Band Aid-style song and with a national singalong. This is our way to nod to the past seven decades of love, care and the best of British, standing hand in hand with 1.3 million fantastic staff to say ‘happy birthday NHS’.”

All proceeds from the single will go to NHS Charities Together, a group of more than 100 NHS charities that provide funds to improve the experience of patients.