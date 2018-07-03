IoF announces five new Fellows for their commitment to fundraising

The Institute of Fundraising has made Paul Amadi, Beth Upton, Lucy Caldicott, Roger Lawson, and Richard Taylor all IoF Fellows in recognition of their voluntary contribution to fundraising.

The IoF recognises people as Fellows for a contribution to fundraising that often goes above and beyond their day job, and for their support of the fundraising community. In particular, becoming a Fellow acknowledges the commitment of those who give their time to the IoF helping to develop the profession, improve standards, and support colleagues. As individuals, Fellows offer advice, guidance and support to trustees, staff and IoF members acting as leaders within the fundraising community.

Amanda Bringans, Chair of the IoF, said:

“I’m delighted to welcome five new Fellows to the Institute – outstanding fundraisers who have shown incredible commitment and leadership, both to fundraising and to the IoF. They have demonstrated immense commitment to so many good causes and are invaluable to the fundraising community.”

About the new Fellows:

Paul Amadi

A committed member of the IoF, Amadi recently left his role as Executive Director of Fundraising and Engagement at the MS Society to join the British Red Cross as Chief Supporter Officer and has previously made significant contributions to the fundraising activity at NSPCC and Diabetes UK. He is recognised for his work in supporting those in the sector to make the profession more inclusive, and is a former Chair and one of the founders of the IoF’s Special Interest Group, Black Fundraisers UK. He is also a member of the IoF’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Panel and a regular speaker at IoF Conferences.

Lucy Caldicott

Beginning her fundraising career at the Prince’s Trust, today Caldicott is Chief Executive of UpRising. Over her 20-year career in the profession, she has taken an active role in supporting the next generation of fundraisers, acting as a personal mentor for fundraisers, and founding the Fundraising Chat Facebook group, which now has over 5,000 members. Caldicott is also a longstanding member of the National Fundraising Awards judging panel, a member of the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Panel, and was previously a member of the Policy Advisory Board

Roger Lawson

In his 25 years in the sector, Lawson has worked for charities as a fundraiser, with fundraising agencies, and currently as a freelance consultant. According to the IoF, he has worked consistently to advance fundraising thinking and insight, becoming a thought leader on donor motivation as an early adopter and champion of supporter-focused insight and communications. Lawson was a founding committee member of the IoF Insight in Fundraising Special Interest Group and has re-joined in the last 3 years to lead on the Insight in Fundraising Awards. He is also a founding member of the new Donor Experience Special Interest Group, a Convention Board member and this year is a judge for the National Fundraising Awards.

Richard Taylor

Taylor was a trustee of the IoF from 2011 and Chair from 2014 to 2017, prior to which he was part of IoF’s Learning & Development Committee. As Chair of the IoF he went above and beyond to represent and champion fundraising at a time of great scrutiny for the sector according to the IoF. He played a key role in developing relationships with the Fundraising Regulator, overseeing the merger of the IoF with PFRA, and provided invaluable support to the IoF’s executive team. He worked for CRUK for over 20 years before joining Macmillan as director of fundraising, marketing and communications. He announced his departure from Macmillan last week to pursue a career in executive coaching.

Beth Upton

An active contributor to the development, support and empowerment of fundraisers across the country, Upton has played an integral role in nurturing fundraisers and helping them grow and improve their skills, particularly through her work as Chair the London group and oversaw the merger of the London and South East regional committees. According to the IoF she has displayed her commitment to driving standards and professional development of fundraisers from the earliest stages of their career as well as championing fundraising as a career path. Supporting members, as well as offering advice and support to fellow fundraisers using digital channels, more recently, she founded Money Tree Fundraising in 2010 to help charities grow fundraising from trusts, companies and wealthy individuals.

Richard Radcliffe, Fellow of the IoF and Chair of Fellows, said: