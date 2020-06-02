Claire Rowney appointed next Chair of Chartered Institute of Fundraising

Claire Rowney, Executive Director of Fundraising, Marketing and Communications at Macmillan Cancer Support, has this morning (2 June) been announced as the new Chair of the Chartered Institute of Fundraising.

The Institute said that Rowney had been unanimously selected as Chair Elect by its trustees following a recruitment process that began earlier this year.

She will take over from Amanda Bringans when she stands down at the end of her three-year term in July at the Chartered Institute of Fundraising‘s AGM, beginning her own three-year term on 6 July 2020, until 3 July 2023.

Rowney joined Macmillan Cancer Support in February 2019 as Executive Director of Fundraising, Marketing and Communications from Save the Children where she had been Executive Director of Fundraising and Marketing since early 2017. Before this, she spent 13 years at Cancer Research UK, leading Race for Life, the UK’s largest fundraising event, Stand Up To Cancer, in collaboration with Channel 4, as well as its Innovation and Corporate Partnerships teams.

Rowney has more than 20 years of fundraising and marketing experience and has been a trustee of the Institute since 2018, becoming Vice Chair at last year’s Fundraising Convention. She will take over as Chair at the close of the Institute’s AGM which will be held virtually on 6 July as part of Fundraising Convention Online.

Responding to the announcement, Claire Rowney said:

“I have to admit that I hadn’t expected to becoming Chair of our new Chartered Institute at such a volatile time for us all. With so many things unknown I know that our voice, leadership and support is going to be needed more than ever before. “As we start finding our own new normal as fundraisers, I am committed to making sure that what we do is always as relevant as it can be. We will continue to lead on changing our profession to one that reflects the communities we serve. We will continue to challenge poor behaviour wherever we see it and make sure we learn and improve as we go about it. “And as we respond to a post-coronavirus landscape we will need to prioritise innovation and collaboration across the whole sector, so that we can enthuse the public to give, and give more. I like to encourage disruption, that’s where the best innovation comes from, and it’s a challenge I look forward to working on as Chair.”

Peter Lewis, Chief Executive of the Chartered Institute of Fundraising, said:

“On behalf of the whole staff team I would like to congratulate Claire as she steps into the role of Chair in a new era for both the fundraising community and the Chartered Institute. I look forward to working with her, and the Trustees, to create a bright future for fundraising and the Institute. I would also like to pay tribute to everything Amanda has achieved through her clear and thoughtful leadership, leading us to achieve chartered status and prioritising our important work on equality, diversity and inclusion within the fundraising community.”

Amanda Bringans commented: