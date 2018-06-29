Rugby League World Cup 2021 partners with Unicef UK

Unicef UK is to be the official charity of the Rugby League World Cup 2021, with the partnership to use sport to raise awareness and funds for the charity.

England will host Rugby League’s biggest international tournament in 2021 with the Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair World Cups to be staged together for first time. The ‘Inspired by 2021’ programme has three key pillars – Volunteers, Facilities and Community Engagement.

Unicef UK will work with tournament partners to engage and deliver core messages to a global audience, and raise funds for projects supporting children in the UK and internationally.

Jon Dutton, Chief Executive of RLWC2021, said:

“Working with Unicef UK will give the sport a powerful platform to help improve economic and social well-being. Unicef is a true global brand and we welcome them to the Rugby League World Cup family who will embrace their goals and programmes with open arms. “We are looking forward to working together with Unicef UK on this innovative and powerful partnership to connect with the global Rugby League community. This work, alongside our burgeoning relationship with Rugby League Cares, will help ensure that the Rugby League World Cup 2021 leaves an impactful legacy.”

Unicef UK Chief Operating Officer Mark Devlin, said: