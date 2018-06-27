Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Nominations now open for DSC Social Change Awards

Posted by on 27 June 2018
Nominations are open until the end of August for this year’s DSC Social Change .

The DSC Social Change Awards celebrate both individuals and organisations committed to making a positive impact in society and are open to individuals, informal groups, companies, public bodies, and charities.

 

The categories are:

The Great Giving Funders Award

Lifetime Achievement Award

Rising Star Award

Influencer Award

Everyday Impact Award – Long-term Enterprises

Everyday Impact Award – New Enterprises

All organisations and individuals must be based and work within the UK to be eligible for the Awards, except for the Influencer Award where the applicant must be based in the UK but their work can be international.

More information is available on the DSC site.

