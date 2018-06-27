Nominations now open for DSC Social Change Awards

Nominations are open until the end of August for this year’s DSC Social Change Awards.

The DSC Social Change Awards celebrate both individuals and organisations committed to making a positive impact in society and are open to individuals, informal groups, companies, public bodies, and charities.

Sometimes we need to take a step back and appreciate the outstanding individuals and organisations who make our sector unique. We'll be doing just that at the #SocialChangeAwards. Nominations for the 6 awards are now open! 🔗Have your say here: https://t.co/DXgqadZ7OT pic.twitter.com/RY7tpjlj8c — DSC (@DSC_Charity) June 26, 2018

The categories are:

The Great Giving Funders Award

Lifetime Achievement Award

Rising Star Award

Influencer Award

Everyday Impact Award – Long-term Enterprises

Everyday Impact Award – New Enterprises

All organisations and individuals must be based and work within the UK to be eligible for the Awards, except for the Influencer Award where the applicant must be based in the UK but their work can be international.

More information is available on the DSC site.