£11m wind farm community fund announced for Wales

Innogy Renewables UK has announced an £11m fund to support communities in the vicinity of its new Brechfa Forest West Wind Farm in Wales.

With all 28 turbines at Brechfa Forest West Wind Farm now operational, innogy has launched the Brechfa Forest Wind Farm Community Fund, worth £459,200 a year and £11 million over the wind farm’s lifetime of up to 25 years.

The fund is open to voluntary or community organisations, community groups, registered charities, not for profit and CIC companies, social enterprises, schools, and also statutory bodies, providing they can demonstrate their project has strong partnership links with the local community and that they are the best placed organisation to undertake the project.

Following a competitive tender, innogy has selected Antur Teifi as the fund administrator and Severn Wye Energy Agency to provide community development support and maximise the benefits of the fund.

The first of applications is open until 10 August. Applications will need to demonstrate how a project significantly benefits communities within the area for the fund, which is initially 6km from the wind turbines. More details are available on the Antur Teifi site.

Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths said: