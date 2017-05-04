SE-Assist launches second funding round in Wales

The Social Enterprise Assist Fund (SE-Assist) is seeking applications after launching a second round of investment in Wales.

Funded by Legal & General and managed by CAF Venturesome, SE-Assist offers interest free loans ranging from £10,000 to £30,000, business mentoring and expert advisory services to early stage social enterprises in Wales. It was created in partnership with the Welsh Government, Wales Co-Operative Centre, Business in the Community Wales and the Institute of Directors Wales.

SE-Assist first piloted in Brighton & Hove in 2012. Last year, the SE-Assist scheme offered support to six social businesses across Wales including Elite Paper Solutions (main image), Book Of You, and The Llanhilleth Miners Institute. This brought the total investment offered so far by the Fund to over £500,000 in interest free loans to 21 social enterprises.

Holly Piper, head of CAF Venturesome, said:

“We are thrilled to be re-opening SE-Assist for a second round of investment in Wales to help early stage social enterprises. Successful applicants will combine community benefit with a sustainable business model that will impact the lives of local people for many years.”

Applications to the SE-Assist Fund can be made via the SE-Assist site, with a closing date of 31st May.

