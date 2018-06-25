Paddington Bear 50p coin released to celebrate his 60th anniversary

The Royal Mint has put Paddington Bear on the 50 pence coin to celebrate the 60th anniversary of his first adventure.

Royal Mint designer David Knapton won a competition to design two Paddington coins, which show the bear sitting on his suitcase in front of a train at Paddington Station, and in front of Buckingham Palace.

Silver and Gold proof versions of the coins are also available. The silver proof coins feature Paddington in colour, and are priced at £60 each, while the gold proof coins are priced at £780 each.

Available today: The BRAND NEW limited edition Paddington™ Silver Proof 50p. This is the first time this beloved character has featured on a UK 50p. Find out more here: https://t.co/AB25LR7rUq #PaddingtonBear #paddington pic.twitter.com/FOI5vmBGfP — Westminster Intl. (@WestminsterIntl) June 18, 2018

The Queen had requested that Paddington feature on the coins to celebrate the 60th anniversary and they were officially released on 18 June. One coin accidentally made it out of The Royal Mint early however, to be found by a student in her change. It attracted £16,000 in bids on eBay.