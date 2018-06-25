Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Paddington Bear 50p coin released to celebrate his 60th anniversary

Posted by on 25 June 2018 in News
The has put Paddington Bear on the 50 pence coin to celebrate the 60th anniversary of his first adventure.

Royal Mint designer David Knapton won a competition to design two Paddington coins, which show the bear sitting on his suitcase in front of a train at Paddington Station, and in front of Buckingham Palace.

 

Silver and Gold proof versions of the coins are also available. The silver proof coins feature Paddington in colour, and are priced at £60 each, while the gold proof coins are priced at £780 each.

 

 The Queen had requested that Paddington feature on the coins to celebrate the 60th anniversary and they were officially released on 18 June. One coin accidentally made it out of The Royal Mint early however, to be found by a student in her change. It attracted £16,000 in bids on eBay.

 

