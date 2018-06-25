New fund to help local charities implement Carers (Scotland) Act 2016

The Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO) is to manage a new grants programme on behalf of the Scottish Government, to help charities implement the Carers (Scotland) Act in their local areas.

Launched on 20 June, the Carers Act Transformation Support (CATS) Fund will give third sector organisations involved in the local implementation of the Act the opportunity to apply for small grants to help them do so. The Scottish Government is investing around £500,000 in 2018/2019 to help charities gear up for supporting the implementation of the Carers (Scotland) Act 2016 by providing funding for transformation costs to help charities develop local capacity and systems.

Transformation costs are expected to be those centring on systems such as IT, accounting, data collection, data protection and recording and associated templates, paperwork and procedures.

Applications for the fund are now open, and close on 20 August. Eligibility criteria is detailed on the SCVO website.

Anna Fowlie, Chief Executive of the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO) said:

“SCVO is delighted to be managing this fund on behalf of the Scottish Government as it recognises both the vital role that Scotland’s third sector has in the implementation of the Carers (Scotland) Act, and the need to financially support organisations to do this successfully. We want to help charities across the country develop their processes and procedures to ensure they have the capacity to meet the opportunities and challenges the Act presents in their communities. I would encourage eligible organisations involved in this work to apply.”

Public Health Minister Aileen Campbell said: