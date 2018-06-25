Australian legacy fundraisers to visit UK on study tour

Six not-for-profit legacy fundraisers from Australia will be visiting the UK in October to learn from their peers in the UK fundraising sector.

The study tour is being organised by Include a Charity, the Australian campaign to encourage people to leave a charitable bequest in the will. It is the Australian equivalent to the UK’s Remember a Charity campaign.

Helen Merrick, Include a Charity Campaign Director, explained: “One of the key pillars of Include a Charity is to inspire and equip fundraisers with the latest knowledge around gifts in Wills fundraising and best practice. A study tour gives fundraisers the opportunity to learn from some of the best overseas and also share their knowledge and strategies.”

She added that the study tour should offer “career defining moments” for the six selected fundraisers.

7-11 October visit to London

The study tour will take place from 7-11 October in London.

Six scholarships are available, funded by a $50,000 grant from Australian Executor Trustees’ discretionary grants strategic funding program, Learning for Impact.

The tour is open to any fundraiser who has an interest in gifts in wills and whose organisation is an Include a Charity supporter.

Applications are now open and will close at 5pm on Wednesday 4 July 2018.

Fundraisers in the UK have already offered to give their time to share their insights with the scholarship recipients. In addition, the visitors will learn how to work more effectively with government, regulators, solicitors and other advisors.

Ben Clark, AET’s Head of Philanthropy and Social Impact, said: “We are excited to support Australian fundraisers with this study tour. We know that many not-for-profits do not have the resources for staff development.

“AET are deeply committed to growing philanthropic practices and recognise the role that fundraisers play in this area. By supporting this tour, we will help them to develop their skills and expertise.”

Scholarships will cover all in-country expenses including attendance fees to the UK’s Institute of Fundraising Legacy Fundraising Conference on 8 October. The successful applicants will need to cover the cost of return flights to the UK. One recipient will be awarded an Include a Charity scholarship to cover their international flight.

Sharing what they have learned is an essential element of the tour. Ms Merrick commented: “On their return, the fundraisers will be expected to share their learnings with the broader fundraising community through a variety of different avenues.”