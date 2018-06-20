Funding for annual Windrush Day events announced

An annual national Windrush Day is to take place on 22 June each year, with funding of up to £500,000 to be annually available to charities and communities seeking to hold commemorative and educational events.

The event and grant were announced by Communities Minister Lord Bourne on 18 June, and are to encourage communities across the country to celebrate the contribution of the Windrush Generation and their descendants.

It will be overseen by a body of British Caribbean representatives. This year marks the 70th anniversary of Windrush, with commemorative events to include a National Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey this Friday, 22 June.

Communities Minister Lord Bourne said: