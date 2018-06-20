Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Funding for annual Windrush Day events announced

Posted by on 20 June 2018 in News
An annual national Windrush Day is to take place on 22 June each year, with of up to £500,000 to be annually available to charities and communities seeking to hold commemorative and educational .

The event and grant were announced by Communities Minister Lord Bourne on 18 June, and are to encourage communities across the country to celebrate the contribution of the Windrush Generation and their descendants.

It will be overseen by a body of British Caribbean representatives. This year marks the 70th anniversary of Windrush, with commemorative events to include a National Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey this Friday, 22 June.

Communities Minister Lord Bourne said:

“A Windrush Day will allow communities up and down the country to recognise and honour the enormous contribution of those who stepped ashore at Tilbury Docks 70 years ago. It will keep their legacy alive for future generations, ensuring that we all celebrate the diversity of Britain’s history.

“It is a truly proud moment as we start a week of exciting Windrush 70 events, headed by a National Service at Westminster Abbey, to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Windrush.”

