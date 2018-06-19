Barnardo’s NI and PwC partnership wins award

Barnardo’s NI has won the Institute of Fundraising Northern Ireland Partnership of the Year Award 2018 through its partnership with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

The two-year partnership raised over £100,000 for Barnardo’s NI Forward Steps Sleep Programme pilot for children with autism, a new sensory room for for 5-17 year olds with a learning disability or life limiting condition and plans are underway for a new wheelchair accessible outdoor play area.

In addition to fundraising, the partnership with PwC provided volunteering opportunities at different services to clean play areas, tidy gardens and takeover charity shops. Barnardo’s staff also worked with PwC to create resources and support, including new leaflets for its Child Bereavement Service, and interview and employment skills for the charity’s Dr B’s trainees.

The Barnardo’s/PwC partnership was competing against 12 other entries for the award.

The highly commended partnerships in the award category were:

Danske Bank – Action Mental Health

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council and Tinylife

The Institute of Fundraising Northern Ireland Annual Fundraising Awards were announced at a ceremony in Belfast on 5 June.

Translink and Cancer Focus NI

Meanwhile, Translink, the public road and rail company in Northern Ireland, has announced a new three-year partnership with charity Cancer Focus Northern Ireland by launching a ‘Travel to a Healthier Life’ campaign.

The partnership will focus on encouraging people to “put their best feet forward” by adopting a healthier lifestyle to help lower their risk of cancer. Together the new partners aim to raise awareness about cancer risks and highlight prevention messages, provide health checks, specialist support and raise vital funds.

Funds raised during the three year partnership will be donated to the Cancer Focus NI’s cancer prevention Keeping Well service. This travels to local communities to provide health checks, advice and information.

The charity will also provide regular health checks and information days for Translink employees and customers.