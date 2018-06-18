0 Comments
Free 1:1 online donation journey advice on offer from PayPal
Fundraising UK Ltd
PayPal is offering charities free one-to-one online donation journey advice this month.
On 28 June, PayPal ‘s Charity Office Hours is taking place in London’s High Holborn, offering time with experts in donation conversion and donor experiences to help participants grow donations and identify new ways to bring in donations to their charity.
The team will comprise PayPal Charity Specialists, and experts from Addition by WPN Chameleon, who will be on hand to discuss:
- How to streamline your online donation experience
- Best practices for accepting contactless & in-person donations
- Simple enhancements to increase donation conversion, based on our experiences with other charities and merchants
The event is free, but spaces are limited, and registration is via the PayPal Business site.
