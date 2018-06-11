Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Fundraising Regulator & Gambling Commission sign MoU

The and the Gambling Commission have announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

The Memorandum outlines the framework for a collaborative and cooperative working relationship between the two bodies. Under it, the Regulator said, both organisations ‘have committed to working together to achieve a common understanding and co-operation of responsibilities that support their legitimate and mutual interests’. This will include the sharing of information and consultation between the two on matters that affect both parties, such as on charitable and raffles.

Gerald Oppenheim, Head of Policy and Communications, Fundraising Regulator said:

“Both the Fundraising Regulator and Gambling Commission abide by principles of fairness and transparency. Signing this new Memorandum of Understanding goes a long way to achieving our mutual goals and ensuring the public, especially vulnerable people, are protected from unfair practices.”

Tim Miller, Executive Director, Gambling Commission said:

“Charities and other good causes can benefit greatly from lotteries but it is essential that those lotteries are promoted lawfully, fairly and responsibly. This Memorandum of Understanding will help to ensure that this is the case and we welcome our ongoing partnership with the Fundraising Regulator.”

