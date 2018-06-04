Stephen K Amos to host National Fundraising Awards

The Institute of Fundraising has announced that comedian Stephen K Amos is to be the host of this year’s National Fundraising Awards.

Amos has appeared on Have I Got News for You, Mock the Week and Live at the Apollo. He is also a prolific writer and performer, releasing a new show every year and performing at festivals around the world.

This year’s National Fundraising Awards take place on 2 July at The Brewery, London during the IoF‘s Fundraising Convention. There are 15 awards, celebrating excellent fundraising by individuals, charities and agencies. This year, they include the inaugural Best Donor Experience award, created following the work of the Commission on the Donor Experience. Shortlisted for this award are Innovista, Meningitis Research Foundation Student Team, SCOPE, and SolarAid.

Other awards include Best Fundraising Charity of the Year – Large, and Best Fundraising Charity of the Year – Small, as well as Most Innovative Fundraising Campaign, Best Fundraising Newcomer, Best Volunteer Fundraiser, and Young Fundraiser of the Year.