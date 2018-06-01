ActionAid, Bliss & Jigsaw4U among 2018 Charity Governance Awards winners

This year’s Charity Governance Awards winners have been announced, with ActionAid, Bliss, and Jigsaw4U among the winners.

The UK Charity Governance Awards 2018 were announced on 24 May at an event at Clothworkers’ Hall, London. Seven charities share the £35,000 prize pot, each winning a £5,000 unrestricted grant.

ActionAid won the Board Diversity & Inclusivity award, for reshaping its board to be 69% female with a mix of young people and representatives from countries where the charity works.

Premature baby charity Bliss won the Embracing Digital award for its online overhaul, which yielded strong results for public engagement and income.

Jigsaw4U won an Improving Impact award after a new board helped double the number of children and young people receiving the charity’s emotional support services.

Full list of winners

Board diversity and inclusivity

Embracing digital

Winner – Bliss

Runners-up – Hestia; NAVCA

Embracing opportunity and harnessing risk

Improving impact – charities with 3 staff or fewer

Improving impact – charities with 4-25 paid staff

Improving impact – charities with 26+ paid staff

Managing turnaround

Michael Howell, Chair of the Trusteeship Committee of the award organisers The Clothworkers’ Company, said:

“Promoting and celebrating excellence in charity governance is as important now as it ever was. With the charity sector continuing to struggle with recruitment of new trustees and erosion of public trust, our winning charity heroes are really raising the bar – resulting in a boost not just for their own beneficiaries, but the whole sector.”

Case studies of all the winners and runners-up are shared on the Awards website under a new section ‘Best practice advice and resources’.

Image: 2018 Charity Governance Awards winners. Photo by Kate Darkins Photography.