Horse Rangers Association to benefit from Sapphire Coronation Jubilee coin

The Horse Rangers Association is to benefit from a new gold sovereign coin released to celebrate the Queen’s Sapphire Coronation Jubilee.

The 2018 Gold Quarter Sovereign, approved by the Palace and released by The Bradford Exchange, features a portrait of the Queen on horseback which recalls the equestrian portrait used on the first commemorative coin of her reign, the 1953 Coronation Crown, and then on subsequent coins celebrating her Majesty’s Jubilees over the decades. However, this is the first time that a portrait of the Queen on horseback has been used on a Gold Quarter Sovereign, making it a world first to mark an historic event.

Only 2,018 Gold Quarter Sovereigns are being issued. The coins are 14mm in diameter, made of solid 22-carat gold, and available for £98 each exclusively from The Bradford Exchange site or by phone.

The Gold Quarter Sovereign is one of a set of three coins released by The Bradford Exchange to celebrate this Royal Jubilee, including the Enthroned Queen Half Sovereign and Double Effigy Full Sovereign.

Reflecting the equestrian portrait on the 2018 Gold Quarter Sovereign and the Queen’s well-known love for horses, The Bradford Exchange is donating the full set of coins, worth over £1,500, to The Horse Rangers Association at a ceremony today (Thursday 31 May), two days before the Queen’s Sapphire Coronation Jubilee.

Jeremy Richardson, Director at The Horse Rangers Association, said: