Fundraising Regulator promotes FPS with first public engagement campaign

The Fundraising Regulator has launched its first public engagement campaign with 76,000 leaflets promoting the Fundraising Preference Service sent to doctors’ surgeries across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The 12-week campaign will run from May to August and is part of the Regulator’s plan to ensure that people are aware of how to use the Fundraising Preference Service to deal with unwanted communications from charities.

The leaflet includes information about how the Fundraising Preference Service works, as well as more detail about the Fundraising Regulator. The leaflet also provides an update on FPS sign ups, confirming that over 5,000 people have already used the service to prevent one or more charities from getting in touch with them by phone, mail, email or text.

Stephen Dunmore, Chief Executive, Fundraising Regulator, said:

“We are excited to announce our first public campaign to promote the Fundraising Preference Service. This is a really important initiative to make sure that those who need our service have all the tools in place to manage communications from charities. “We are looking forward to working with GP surgeries across the UK over the course of the next few months to promote the Fundraising Preference Service.”

Main image: Detail from leaflet cover