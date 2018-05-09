Fundraising Regulator issues guidance on complaints handling following Code change

The Fundraising Regulator has published new guidance on complaints handling coinciding with a change to the Code of Fundraising Practice that has been made following a consultation earlier this year.

The guidance aims to help charities and third party fundraising organisations deal with complaints about fundraising appropriately, defining what a complaint is and outlining what is expected of organisations when handling them.

The corresponding change to the Code requires that organisations have a clear and publicly available complaints procedure and that they investigate the complaint fairly, proportionately and without undue delay.

Both the change to the Code and the complaints handling guidance emphasise the need for organisations to learn from the complaints they receive and apply the learning to future fundraising activity. This supports the Regulator’s work to protect the public from poor fundraising practice.

Michael Smyth, chair of the Fundraising Regulator Complaints and Investigations Committee said:

“It’s become clear from some of the cases we have investigated that some organisations need to improve the way they deal with complaints from the public about their fundraising practices. This guidance has been designed to help charities put in place an effective procedure to ensure any future complainant can settle their dispute with the charity directly.”

Suzanne McCarthy, chair of the Fundraising Regulator Standards Committee said: