Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Irish government announces €190 million funding programme for deprived communities

Posted by on 22 May 2018 in News
0 Comments
Irish government announces €190 million funding programme for deprived communities

In , the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Mr. Michael Ring TD, has announced of €190 million over five years to tackle disadvantage in

The Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme (SICAP), which is co-funded by the European Social Fund, will support the most disadvantaged individuals and communities in Ireland, in particular, unemployed people, people living in deprived areas, people with disabilities, single parent families, people on low income, members of the Traveller and Roma community and other disadvantaged groups.

The Minister said: “Working at a local level with community groups and individuals, SICAP funding supports life-long learning, strengthens communities and helps people to become job ready. By providing practical guidance and supports the programme helps disadvantaged people throughout the country to make progress in their lives and to realise their potential.”

The programme, which is administered by Pobal and overseen at a community level by the Local Community Development Committees, is a continuation of SICAP funding which began in 2015. Previously SICAP supported individuals, community groups, the gaining of higher qualifications, jobs and business start ups.  Over 29% of previous beneficiaries lived in disadvantaged areas and 40% of them came from a jobless household.

Minister Ring continued: “SICAP provides support to those who need it most in all corners of Ireland, from areas of inner city Dublin to rural Ireland. Individuals and groups can visit their Local Development Company to receive the support they need. The programme is a great example of local engagement working well within the framework of a national programme.”

Denis Leamy, CEO of Pobal which administers the programme, said there would be an increased focus on targeting the most disadvantaged individuals and communities using community development approaches, more intense engagement, and greater collaboration with other agencies.  

 

 

Tags:,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Sign up for free fundraising news by email

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
" />