Irish government announces €190 million funding programme for deprived communities

In Ireland, the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Mr. Michael Ring TD, has announced funding of €190 million over five years to tackle disadvantage in Ireland.

The Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme (SICAP), which is co-funded by the European Social Fund, will support the most disadvantaged individuals and communities in Ireland, in particular, unemployed people, people living in deprived areas, people with disabilities, single parent families, people on low income, members of the Traveller and Roma community and other disadvantaged groups.

The Minister said: “Working at a local level with community groups and individuals, SICAP funding supports life-long learning, strengthens communities and helps people to become job ready. By providing practical guidance and supports the programme helps disadvantaged people throughout the country to make progress in their lives and to realise their potential.”

The programme, which is administered by Pobal and overseen at a community level by the Local Community Development Committees, is a continuation of SICAP funding which began in 2015. Previously SICAP supported individuals, community groups, the gaining of higher qualifications, jobs and business start ups. Over 29% of previous beneficiaries lived in disadvantaged areas and 40% of them came from a jobless household.

Minister Ring continued: “SICAP provides support to those who need it most in all corners of Ireland, from areas of inner city Dublin to rural Ireland. Individuals and groups can visit their Local Development Company to receive the support they need. The programme is a great example of local engagement working well within the framework of a national programme.”

Denis Leamy, CEO of Pobal which administers the programme, said there would be an increased focus on targeting the most disadvantaged individuals and communities using community development approaches, more intense engagement, and greater collaboration with other agencies.