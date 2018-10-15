JP McManus increases giving to over €2 million

One of Ireland’s richest men, JP McManus, increased his charitable giving to €2.2 million last year, up from €1.7 million the year before, according to the charity’s latest accounts.

The directors say in the accounts that they expect the present level of activity to continue for the foreseeable future. Mr McManus last month donated €100,000, (bringing it to €3.2 million in total), to every Gaelic Athletic Association county board in Ireland, to be divided equally among their local clubs.

According to a report in the Irish Times, the Fund’s objectives are:

providing relief for poverty

treatment for the disabled

care for the terminally ill

drug abuse prevention

human rights

and job creation.

On the charity’s website giving is listed under the headings of:

education

healthcare

communit

and local infrastructure.

The charity is run by Mr McManus’s wife, Noreen McManus, and his daughter, Sue-Ann Foley. The other directors are listed as Declan Moylan, P Gerard Boland, and Mark Power.

The company, which is exempt from income tax, corporation tax, capital gains tax and deposit interest retention tax, had total funds of €51.3 million at the end of the year, an increase from €47.8 million the year before. Despite Mr McManus’s charitable giving he has come in for criticism in the media because he a resident of Switzerland for tax reasons.

The Fund is managed as a sole entity, independent of any existing programmes sponsored by Mr McManus

Some estimates put horse-racing magnate Mr McManus’s personal wealth at over €2 billion. Five years ago he donated €1 million to Daughters of Charity for a new centre to help people with intellectual disability and his high profile charity golf events have raised €100 million over the years.

The JP McManus Benevolent Fund’s website states it is now open on a ‘temporary basis and accepting submissions’.