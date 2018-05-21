Kent newspaper group seeks applicants for Charity of the Year 2019

Kent-based newspaper group KM Group is looking for charities to support throughout 2019.

KM Charity of the Year is open for applications from regional or national good causes of any size until the deadline of noon on Sunday 21 October.

Currently editors are open to all suggestions and ideas but the project to be supported must be within the circulation area of the KM Group newspaper to which charities apply.

Once nominations close each year, editors in each KM Group community choose one charity to support throughout the coming year. As well as receiving the support of the local newspaper, the chosen voluntary group, cause or charity will also receive the backing of kmfm radio, KMTV, and KentOnline, which attracts more than two million unique browsers each month.

In addition, the selected cause will also be supported by the charity department at the KM Group through collaborative fundraising events including the KM Big Bike Ride, KM Colour Run, KM Charity Walk, KM Dragon Boat Race and KM Assault Course Challenge.

Charities supported this year include Kent Wildlife Rescue Service by Sheerness Times Guardian, Heart of Kent Hospice by Kent Messenger (Maidstone), and in the Canterbury district, East Kent Hospitals Charity Dementia Appeal by Kentish Gazette.

KM Group chairman, Geraldine Allinson, said:

“The KM Group understands how important voluntary and charitable organisations are to Kent, and the Charity of the Year initiative allows us to support the incredible work they do day after day across the diverse communities of the county. “The good cause selected to be Charity of the Year will take their turn in the spotlight, reaching more potential supporters and gaining access to more fundraising opportunities.”

Further information and how to apply is available on the KM Group website.