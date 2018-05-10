Making a Difference Locally & Small Charities Coalition form partnership

Nisa’s charity Making a Difference Locally (MADL) has announced a partnership with the Small Charities Coalition, initially for two years, aimed at creating mutual benefits for their members.

Making a Difference Locally will fund a full-time administrator post at the Small Charities Coalition for two years to enable it to support, lobby for and raise the profile of more small charities across the UK. The new administrator will also be able to support the MADL team in locating small charities in the communities served by Nisa retailers to assist them with community engagement and support.

Mandy Johnson, Chief Executive of the Small Charities Coalition (pictured), said:

“There are 168,000 registered charities in the UK and countless micro charities that don’t qualify to register. 97% of these have less than £1million annual income, sharing less than 20% of the money that goes to the charity sector. These are our members. “In our communities, on our streets, up and down the country, small charities are doing incredible work, often with little recognition. We won’t let their work go unseen. We are so pleased to be working with Making a Difference Locally – it is wonderful to have a partner that is as committed to small charities as we are. We look forward to working with the team at MADL to make sure that more small charities get the support they deserve.”

Kate Carroll, Nisa’s Head of Charity, added:

“The strategic partnership between our two organisations will benefit small charities UK-wide, demonstrating our commitment to being a responsible funder whilst promoting the many benefits of being a part of the Small Charities Coalition.”

Making a Difference Locally has been supporting good causes since 2008 and has so far donated over £7.5 million to around 10,000 causes. Over 2,300 stores currently participate in the initiative.