Muslim Aid campaign asks people to make their Zakat count this Ramadan

Muslim Aid is aiming to raise £6 million this Ramadan with a campaign asking people to make their Zakat count by donating it to support the charity’s work.

Zakat is a religious obligation for all adult Muslims who meet the criteria. It is usually calculated as 2.5% of income for those whose personal wealth, or what they own, is more than the cut off amount.

The pre-Ramadan campaign has already gone live across Muslim Aid’s digital channels, and with a direct mail supporters’ pack. A mixed marketing campaign will run across the UK during the month of Ramadan, on over 150 billboards, 385 bus rear panels, and outdoor digital boards around the country in locations including Bradford Shopping Centre, the M25 and the Birmingham flyover.

The campaign will also run in print advertising in national and community newspapers, live television appeals on Channel S and the Islam channel and across Muslim Aid’s social media channels.

Celebrity chefs Madhur Jaffrey and Ainsley Harriott are also supporting the campaign by sharing special recipes, for both the breakfast (Suhoor) and sunset meals (Iftar), to help people as they fast this Ramadan. These recipes are being used in the direct mail as well as across Muslim Aid’s digital channels and in selected publications.

Rosina Louafi, Creative Director at Muslim Aid said: