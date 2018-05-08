5 great fundraising events for May 2018

Here are five recent or upcoming events for May, including the new Winston’s Wish Hope100 Challenge and Tackle Prostate Cancer’s Cycle to the Moon.

Introducing our brand new, national event #Hope100Challenge. Can you complete 100 miles and raise £100 this June? Do your 100 miles however and wherever you can, to give hope to the 100 children who are bereaved of a parent every day. Registration: https://t.co/Y9ZENyoCUJ — Winston's Wish (@winstonswish) April 13, 2018

Winston’s Wish Hope100 Challenge

Winston’s Wish is launching a new campaign; The Hope100 Challenge to support the 100 children that are bereaved of a parent every day in the UK. The charity is asking for people to take part this June and raise funds to support the therapeutic work the charity carries out with bereaved children and their families. Participants are asked to do something 100 times such as bike 100 miles., swim 100 lengths, give 100 hugs, or help their child scoot around the block 100 times.

Calling all gyms – Tackle Prostate Cancer invites you to get on your exercise bike and help save a dad today. Cycle to the Moon and help us in the fight against prostate cancer https://t.co/5QszISfmj3#SaveADad #CycleToTheMoon pic.twitter.com/Hh2TYQQZJN — Tackle (@TackleProstate) May 2, 2018

Tackle Prostate Cancer’s Cycle to the Moon

Tackle Prostate Cancer’s inaugural national cycling event ‘Cycle to the Moon, Save a Dad’ takes place this month. A major fundraising initiative to encourage people of all ages to get on their bikes and raise awareness and money for the fight against prostate cancer Cycle to the Moon is a chance for people of all ages to show their support through cycling miles either on the roads, in the gym, at home or on outdoor trails throughout the month of May 2018. The campaign’s target is £250,000 – £1 for every mile between Earth and the Moon.

PokerStars’ Play Money

Poker players from around the world came together on April 6 to raise funds for Right to Play at PokerStars’ first online multi-table Play Money charity tournament. PokerStars made a $10 donation on behalf of each of the first 5,000 players who signed up to play the tournament, raising $50,000 for the charity: enough to educate more than 1,660 disadvantaged children for a year.

Redhead Day UK

People are being asked to celebrate red hair and the Royal Wedding on Redhead Day UK this year as part of a fun day on Saturday 19 May. Taking place at Cecil Sharp House near London’s Regents Park, the event celebrates redheads everywhere, with up to 1,000 visitors expected on the day. Proceeds from the event will go to the British Skin Foundation. Coverage of the Royal Wedding will play out on the big screen. Visitors can also be a part of the wedding festivities with a cardboard Prince Harry cutout and bride props making for great photo opportunities.

Pedal for Scotland

The 20th Pedal for Scotland takes place on 9 September this year, organised by Cycling Scotland. The bike ride is from Glasgow to Edinburgh and raises funds for local charities including Pedal for Scotland’s official charity partner, the STV Children’s Appeal. There is a 45-mile Classic Challenge, with an optional 100-mile Big Belter or 10-mile Wee Jaunt for riders of all abilities.

Main image: Transport Minister Humza Yousaf is joined by STV presenter Jennifer Reoch and the Capital Radio breakfast team, Des Clarke, Steven Mill and Amy Irons at the Pedal for Scotland launch. © Craig Watson