New round of UK Aid Match open with first invitation for projects tackling ocean plastics

The Department for International Development has opened its latest £20 million round of UK Aid Match and is looking for proposals.

UK Aid Match is inviting charities to apply that have projects tackling issues of disability, health, women’s empowerment, youth employment, prosperity, modern slavery, girls’ education, and for the first time ocean plastics, to apply.

Each charity appeal must run for up to three months and raise a maximum of £2million. The deadline for concept notes is 25 May 2018.

Penny Mordaunt, International Development Secretary, said:

“This is a very exciting step for UK Aid Match as, for the first time, we are asking for proposals to tackle the huge problem of ocean plastics. This is a clear sign of the British public’s passion and energy to fight against global plastic waste. “I’m looking forward to seeing the innovative solutions, which charities will bring to this global issue. I am sure the UK public will continue to show their incredibly generous support for the UK Aid Match scheme.”

In the last five years, UK Aid Match has supported 42 charities and run projects in 22 countries, which have benefitted an estimated 19 million people. The government has matched every public donation made to these charities pound for pound.