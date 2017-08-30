DFID launches biggest ever round of UK Aid Match

International Development Secretary Priti Patel has launched the biggest round of UK aid match appeals so far with a call to the public to have their say in where the money goes.

More than 20 charities from across Britain have been selected to run UK Aid Match appeals for projects in developing countries. For every £1 donated to a charity appeal by the public, the government will contribute £1, with up to £30m of funding available to be matched to appeals from September to end of March next year, up to a total of £5 million per appeal.

UK Aid Match appeals will be highlighted on the government’s UK Aid Match site and on DFID’s social media channels as they are launched.

The first appeal to launch in this round of UK Aid Match is Action Against Hunger’s #HealthyMumsHealthyKids appeal, which runs from 2 September until 2 December 2017. Diners at more than 400 venues including Hawksmoor and Pho can make a voluntary donation when they pay their bill to support mums-to-be and children in Senegal.

Other appeals due to launch in September include World Child Cancer, Concern Worldwide, Hope and Homes for Children, Mine Advisory Group (MAG), Hope for Children and Build Africa, who are based in regions across the UK including Belfast, Wiltshire and Manchester.

Donations must come from people rather than businesses, and the organisation running the appeal must be UK-based non-governmental and not-for-profit with an appeal set to raise at least £100,000 within a three-month appeal period.

Patel urged the public to look out for the UK Aid Match logo on charity appeals from now until Spring next year, and to donate their old pound coins before they go out of circulation.

Patel said:

“By matching pound for pound donations to charities of all sizes from across the country, we can champion a wide range of causes close to people’s hearts. Old pound coins are due to got out of circulation in October so by getting rid of old change, the public can help to double the amount great causes receive, ensuring their support goes even further.”

