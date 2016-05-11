Sweatcoin to turn physical activity into charitable donations

Sweatcoin is a new mobile app that rewards users’ physical activity by converting it into digital currency units called ‘sweat coins’ which can be used to buy products or donated to good causes.

The app has been launched in the UK this month by a London-Based startup. Its creators have already secured $1m in backing, signed up “dozens of partners’ to accept sweatcoins, and tracked 150 million steps already taken by early adopters.

Sweatcoin founders Oleg Foment, Anton Derlyatka, Danil Perushkev and Egor Khmelev have secured partnerships with the Greater London Authority and London Sport. They are also working with the corporate wellness and insurance markets.

Sweat coins can already by spent on Vivobarefoot shoes, Kymire infra-red clothing, FitBug wearables, training classes from Wonderush and more.

SweatCoin wins LondonSport Fittech Innovation Award

Does donating your steps to charity sound familiar? We covered Bitwalking in November 2015 on UK Fundraising.

8,665 total views, 9 views today