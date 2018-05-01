Who’s moving where? Appointments round-up

Here’s a round-up of some of the new, recent, and upcoming sector moves.

Michelle Mitchell to join Cancer Research UK as CEO

Michelle Mitchell OBE has been appointed as CEO of Cancer Research UK, replacing Sir Harpal Kumar who is due to stand down in the summer. Mitchell has been CEO of the MS Society since 2013. Before joining the MS Society, her previous leadership roles were as Director General of Age UK and Chair of the Fawcett Society. She is a Non-executive Director of NHS England, and has been a trustee of The King’s Fund and the Power to Change Trust.

Blackbaud announces David Benjamin as new Group President IMG

Blackbaud has announced that David Benjamin will join the company as Group President leading its International Markets Group (IMG), overseeing its Europe and Pacific regions. Benjamin has more than 20 years of experience in the technology, telecommunication and media industries. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager at Box overseeing its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) market. Prior to Box, Benjamin spent nearly a decade at British Telecom (BT) as Vice President of Global Services, and before BT, he spent 12 years at Guardian Media Group.

Silver Line appoints Ben Summerskill as new Chair

The Silver Line helpline has announced that Ben Summerskill OBE will become its new Chair with immediate effect. Summerskill was appointed to the Board of Trustees a year ago, and takes over from Patrick Geoghegan OBE who is stepping down having been in the post since 2014. Ben is currently Director of the Criminal Justice Alliance – a coalition of 135 charities – and was formerly Chief Executive of Stonewall for over a decade. He is also on the board of ACAS and the committee of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service. In his earlier career, Summerskill was a Fleet Street journalist.

Ann Keeling is new Chair of Trustees at Age International

Ann Keeling has joined Age international as Chair of Trustees. Keeling has over 30 years’ experience in international development, working for charities, UN agencies and the UK’s Department for International Development. Her roles have included CEO of two global NGOs, Head of Gender Equality for the UK government, and UNFPA Country Representative in Pakistan. From 2008-2012, she was also CEO of the International Diabetes Federation and founded the NCD Alliance in 2009.

Anthony Crook appointed new Chair of Trustees for TCV

TCV has appointed Professor Anthony Crook, CBE FAcSS FRTPI as the new Chair of its Board of Trustees. Crook is former Senior Pro-Vice Chancellor of The University of Sheffield and Emeritus Professor of Town and Regional Planning and joins TCV from Orbit Housing Group where he was Deputy Chair. He is also a Non-executive Director of a regional house-builder, a member of the Royal Town Planning Institute Trustee Board and Chair of its Education Committee.

Jill Thompson to join Fundraising Regulator as Board member

The Fundraising Regulator has appointed a new Board member and reappointed two serving Board members, who will all serve three-year terms. Jill Thompson (pictured), a chartered accountant with a background in investment banking, will join the Board as a full member from July 2018. She is a trustee and treasurer of Breast Cancer Care and until recently sat on the Investment Committee of the Girl’s Day School Trust. The Fundraising Regulator has reappointed Jenny Williams and Sacha Deshmukh.

Jo-ann Robertson appointed CEO of Young Women’s Trust

Jo-ann Robertson, the CEO of the London office of Ketchum, has been announced as the new chair of Young Women’s Trust, a national charity that helps young women on low or no pay. Robertson has over 16 years’ experience working in strategic communications agencies, having worked in journalism, politics and public relations. She will head up a board of 12 trustees, taking over from Deborah Mattinson, Founder and Director of the polling and strategy consultancy Britain Thinks.

And finally:

WaterAid becomes first international charity in Great Place to Work ranking

WaterAid has become the first international charity to be recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ in the ranking just published by Great Place to Work®. This is the first time WaterAid UK has appeared in the ranking, featuring alongside just 127 other organisations across all categories. Following a staff survey and audit that showed that staff engagement and wellbeing were particularly high within the organisation, the charity has been placed 37th out of 66 medium-sized organisations (with 50-499 staff) that reached the list.