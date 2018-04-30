Fundraising awards round up

The closing dates may have passed for this year’s IoF National Awards, the IoF Insight in Fundraising Awards, and The Charity Awards, among others, but there is still a plethora of awards coming up in the fundraising calendar.

Here’s a round-up of opportunities available in the next two months, as well as other awards with fundraising categories to plan for.

IMMINENT

IoF Scottish Fundraising Awards

The Institute of Fundraising Scotland’s Scottish Fundraising Awards provide an opportunity to celebrate and reward fundraising achievements across Scotland and the UK.

The nomination categories for this year’s Scottish Fundraising Awards are:

Fundraiser of the Year

Fundraising Excellence Award

Best Individual Giving Campaign

Best Marketing and Communications Campaign

Best Partner Relationship (Corporate, Trust or Major Donor)

Best Use of Event or Community Fundraising Initiative

Voluntary Fundraising Group of the Year

Volunteer Fundraiser of the Year

This year, the awards are particularly encouraging people in a senior position to consider nominating team members/colleagues for Fundraiser of the Year and the Fundraising Excellence Award.

The deadline for submitting nominations is 5pm on the 29 June.

This time in 2 weeks we’ll be having breakfast, having celebrated last night for the Yorkshire and Humber Fundraising Awards and heard the inspirational @bisialimi This morning we’ll be preparing for @MsMandyJ bigger picture opening plenary! 👌 https://t.co/aU8Zo1U2uR — IoF Yorkshire (@IoFYorkshire) April 27, 2018

IoF Yorkshire and Humber Fundraising Awards

Nominations for the IoF Yorkshire and Humber Fundraising Awards are now open, and ask charities to nominate a truly exceptional fundraiser or fundraising team working in the region. The deadline for nominations is 4 May, with the award ceremony taking place on the evening of the first day of the annual conference in York on 10 May.

The awards are free to enter and nominations are sought for:

Best Newcomer

Fundraiser of the Year

Fundraising Team of the Year

Fundraising Leader of the Year

Third Sector Excellence Awards

Categories for the Third Sector Excellence Awards include Charity of the Year, Fundraising Campaign, Fundraising Event, and Big Impact Award and Early bird deadline is 3 May with the final chance to enter Thursday 7 June. Winners will be announced at the annual ceremony on Thursday 20 September. The entry fees vary according to the charity’s turnover.

Hays NI Institute of Fundraising Northern Ireland Awards

The Institute of Fundraising Northern Ireland is calling for nominations for its annual Fundraising Awards, taking place in Belfast on Tuesday 5 June 2018.

Categories:

Fundraising Event of the Year.

Fundraising Campaign of the Year.

Fundraising Partnership of the Year.

Fundraising Team of the Year.

The Bryan Walliker Fundraising Volunteer of the Year.

Young Fundraising Volunteer of the Year.

The Hays NI Institute of Fundraising Awards are open to all individuals and fundraising teams across Northern Ireland with deadline for nominations of Friday 18 May. Winners from each category will be announced at the Hays NI IoF Northern Ireland Awards luncheon, which is being held at the Belfast Harbour Commissioners Office.

Charity Times Awards

The Charity Times Awards celebrate best practice and close for entries on 7 June. They have a whopping 27 categories including Fundraising Team of the Year and Fundraising Technology.

ONES TO WATCH

North East Charity Awards

The Newcastle Chronicle’s The Journal and The Gazette have just announced that they are launching the North East Charity Awards for fourth year in 2018. The Awards are designed to recognise the hard work and innovative thinking by local charities and individual fundraisers, whilst also celebrating the local businesses and employees who support their work. Last year entries closed in August.

Congratulations to all the Organisations shortlisted for this years #IoFAwards! Take a look at the video and find out who has made the shortlist in the Organisational category! pic.twitter.com/hnsrqZaRXo — Inst. of Fundraising (@IoFtweets) April 23, 2018

The IoF National Fundraising Awards

The shortlist for the National Fundraising Awards was announced last week, with the award ceremony taking place during the National Fundraising Convention, on 2 July. The awards opened for entries in January this year, with the introduction of a new category: Best Donor Experience.

IoF Insight in Fundraising Awards

The Insight in Fundraising Awards celebrate excellence use of data and insight, and had an April closing date for entries. The winners will be announced at a gala awards dinner in June. This year its awards categories were divided into three sections: Technical Expertise, Use of Insight in Fundraising Disciplines, and Insight at Work.

The Charity Awards

Civil Society’s The Charity Awards take place on 7 June this year with entries having opened on 1 December. There are ten categories, which recognise exceptional work in all areas of charitable activity and include a Grantmaking & Funding category. The shortlist for this year’s awards will be announced on 9 May.