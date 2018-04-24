Buy and sell app Buengo to launch in Manchester with virtual charity shop campaign

Buengo, the app that lets people buy and sell items to raise funds for charities, will launch next month with a week-long campaign in Manchester.

The app lets charities and individuals raise funds while selling unwanted items.

The app will be launched with a ‘Sell It For MCR’ week-long campaign. Manchester-based charities will be launching fundraising campaigns on the app and their supporters and members of the public invited to post items for sale, choosing their favourite cause to benefit.

The week’s ‘virtual charity shop’ campaign is preceded by a short information session in Manchester on 30 April for interested charities.

Hi #OldhamHour! Are there any charities, social enterprises, community groups or good causes out there? We want to raise money with you! Come along to our information session next Monday to find out more @Oldham_Hour https://t.co/TRjmILpNGp — Buengo (@buengoUK) April 23, 2018

Founders Fela Hughes and Alex Hancock wanted to find a way for good causes to receive donations, without having to ask supporters to make a donation themselves. They chose to focus on generating income for charities from the everyday activity buying and selling items online.

Charities can register for a free profile on the app, which allows them to create fundraising campaigns. When a campaign ends, the proceeds (minus a 5% platform fee and a payment provider fee) are transferred directly to the organisation.

The platform also supports direct money donations, which to not incur the platform fee.

Buengo also allows charities to send updates to their supporters via the app.

Participating charities at launch include The Bone Cancer Research Trust, Vision Africa, Breakthrough, Spoons and Barnabus.

After the Manchester launch, Buengo will be rolling out nationally.

You can download Buengo from the App store with the Android version available from 4 May.