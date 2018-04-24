Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Buy and sell app Buengo to launch in Manchester with virtual charity shop campaign

Posted by on 24 April 2018 in News
0 Comments
Buy and sell app Buengo to launch in Manchester with virtual charity shop campaign

Buengo, the that lets people buy and sell items to raise funds for charities, will launch next month with a week-long campaign in Manchester.

The app lets charities and individuals raise funds while selling unwanted items. 

The app will be launched with a ‘Sell It For MCR’ week-long campaign. Manchester-based charities will be launching fundraising campaigns on the app and their supporters and members of the public invited to post items for sale, choosing their favourite cause to benefit.

The week’s ‘virtual charity shop’ campaign is preceded by a short information session in Manchester on 30 April for interested charities.

 

Founders Fela Hughes and Alex Hancock wanted to find a way for good causes to receive donations, without having to ask supporters to make a donation themselves. They chose to focus on generating income for charities from the everyday activity buying and selling items online.

Charities can register for a free profile on the app, which allows them to create fundraising campaigns. When a campaign ends, the proceeds (minus a 5% platform fee and a payment provider fee) are transferred directly to the organisation.

The platform also supports direct money donations, which to not incur the platform fee.

Buengo also allows charities to send updates to their supporters via the app.

Participating charities at launch include The Bone Cancer Research Trust, Vision Africa, Breakthrough, Spoons and Barnabus.

After the Manchester launch, Buengo will be rolling out nationally.

You can download Buengo from the App store with the Android version available from 4 May.

 

Tags:, ,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Get free email updates

let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email.

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Sign up for free fundraising news by email

Before you go…

let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email.
" />