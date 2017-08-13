Trocaire N Ireland posts drop in fundraising income

Fundraising income for development charity Trocaire’s Northern Ireland operation was down nearly 5% in the last financial year, according to the charity’s latest accounts.

Total fundraising income was £5.5 million in 2016/17, down from £5.8 million the year before. Unrestricted fundraising income was up from £5.1 million to £5.3 million but restricted income, which includes legacies, fell from £700,000 from to £200,000.

Trocaire, which is linked to the Catholic church, focuses its fundraising on parishes, schools, individual giving programmes and corporate, major donor and legacy fundraising

Trocaire says the fundraising environment remains “very challenging”. The annual accounts show a downward trend in fundraising income over a number of years.

“A combination of increased competition for public funds and pressure on government finances means Trocaire (Northern Ireland) needs to identify and develop new sources of income in order to reduce the risk of significant income fluctuations,” the annual accounts say.

Institutional funding from government was £2.7 million last year, against £4.7 million the year before. The UK government is Trocaire’s largest single donor but the charity has also for many years received support from others such as the Big Lottery Fund, Comic Relief and through the Caritas Network.

Spending on raising funds was £600,000 which represented 6% of total expenditure. This is a reduction on the previous year spend of £1m. In the last financial year Trocaire scaled back its committed giving campaign “in order to assess our overall fundraising strategy”.

