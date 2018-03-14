N Ireland ‘highest profile charity’ income increases

One of Northern Ireland’s largest cancer charities saw its income increase last year due to a significant increase in legacy income and donations.

Action Cancer’s income in the 2016/17 financial year stood at £4.3 million, up from £3.8 million the year before. The growth in income was accounted for by legacy income of £510,000, from £193,000, while donations increased from £1.9 million to £2.2 million.

The donations figure includes an in-kind value of £384,000 from Clear Channel for billboards and adshells.

During the same period, trading income fell from £1.4 million to £1.3 million. Action Cancer operates 15 charity shops across Northern Ireland, selling a range of clothing and furniture from their clothing outlets, vintage shop and furniture stores. The accounts record the cost of operating the shop network at £933,000.

Action Cancer has a number of high profile corporate relationships and two years ago celebrated raising £1.5 million with its main sponsor SuperValu for its mobile screening unit.

Apart from retail costs, the biggest fundraising expenditure was £300,000 on challenge events. Overall fundraising costs stood at £1.6 million, around the same level as the year before. The charity employs 37 fundraising staff.

The accounts state that Action Cancer has the highest unprompted recognition in Northern Ireland based on an independent survey.