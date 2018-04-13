Fundraising Regulator publishes Charities Act reporting guidance

The Fundraising Regulator has published guidance for charities on new requirements for reporting and fundraising agreements in the Charities Act 2016.

These requirements are already in effect following amendments to the 2016 Act, and affect charities in England and Wales working with third party commercial participators or professional fundraisers, and those that have to have their accounts audited. Charities must ensure they are compliant with the new requirements when producing their annual reports and accounts for the first financial year starting after November 2016: usually the 2017 calendar year or the 2017-18 financial year.

The Regulator’s guidance highlights changes in Sections 13 and 14 of the Act, which came into force on 1 November 2016, designed to help protect donors, charity supporters and the public from intrusive fundraising practices. It pinpoints Section 13 as having the most immediate impact on fundraising. The guidance highlights changes related to:

information provided in agreements between charities and professional fundraisers / commercial participators

information provided as part of some Charities’ annual reports.

reserve powers to introduce statutory regulation

Charities reporting in 2018 now need to give details of any voluntary scheme or fundraising standard that they adhere to, such as the Fundraising Regulator’s levy and registration scheme and commitment to the Code of Fundraising Practice.

Charities that are required by law to have their accounts audited must also follow new reporting requirements that include certain information on fundraising, such as complaints handling, the protection of vulnerable people, compliance with fundraising standards and the written agreements they hold with third parties.

Gerald Oppenheim, Head of Policy and Communications at the Fundraising Regulator said: