Bank swaps company logo for charity on rugby shirts

The Bank of Ireland has taken its name off two provincial rugby jerseys to replace it with the name the Irish Heart Foundation to help raise money for the charity.

Bank of Ireland sponsors both Munster and Leinster teams with their logo appearing on the team shirts and these are being replaced by the Irish Heart Foundation name in support of a text appeal for Munster’s game in European Rugby Champions Cup game against Toulon on March 31st in Thomond Park and on the Leinster jersey for a game in May.

The funding will go towards free CPR training to teachers and students and aims to have more than 300,000 school children trained in lifesaving skills by the end of this year. The ask for the appeal will be €4, with the charity receiving €3.60.

Three charity partners

Bank of Ireland last year announced that it has selected three organisations as its new flagship charity partners for 2017/18 – Age Action, Irish Heart and The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation. The company is running separate fundraising programmes for each organisation, comprising of corporate funding support and staff fundraising.

As part of its support for the charities, the Bank of Ireland is also supporting each of the three charities with mentoring and volunteering to help make a significant difference to the work they do. This includes funding nursing hours for the children of Jack and Jill families; bringing CPR training to all secondary schools in Ireland and supporting the needs and quality of life of older people in every community where we are based.

Speaking about the charity partnerships last year, Audrey Nolan, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Bank of Ireland explained what their expectations were for working with charities.

She said: “We’re looking for organisations that complement our responsible business approach for customers and colleagues in communities throughout Ireland. Our colleagues want opportunities to get involved and to give back not just by writing a cheque, but by having a much deeper involvement where they can give their time and expertise to make a real difference.”